Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 55,179 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 172,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

