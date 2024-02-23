Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,716,000 after acquiring an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

