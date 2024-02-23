Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of OneMain worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $50.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

