Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

BLMN opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

