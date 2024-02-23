Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283,777 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of International Paper worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

