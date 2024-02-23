Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 519,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $23,182,726.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,248,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,292,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

