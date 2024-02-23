Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,514 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

