Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $404.27 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $406.05. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

