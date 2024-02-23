Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TD SYNNEX worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock valued at $231,500,662. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

