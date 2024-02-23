Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Griffon worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Griffon by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Performance

GFF stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The company had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Griffon Profile



Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

