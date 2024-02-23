Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Ameris Bancorp worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

