Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 22.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.