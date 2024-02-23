Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 40,094 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,094 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.58 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

