Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,886 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 4,522.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 342,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 240,995 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE AAN opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.