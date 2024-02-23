Brent P. Jensen Sells 203,687 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.