Brent P. Jensen Sells 203,687 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,457,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

