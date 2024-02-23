Brian Chesky Sells 76,912 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40.

On Friday, January 19th, Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15.

On Friday, January 12th, Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Brian Chesky sold 29,252 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $4,103,470.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $155.26 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

