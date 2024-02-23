Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

BRDG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,820. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 630,113 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

