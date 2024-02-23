BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issues Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. 285,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

