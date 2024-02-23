Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.14.

Shares of BHF opened at $47.71 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 56,519.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

