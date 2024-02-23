BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

