Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after acquiring an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after acquiring an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.46. 1,787,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,247,403. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

