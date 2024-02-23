Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Purchases 18 Shares

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £156.96 ($197.63).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.16), for a total value of £362,568.92 ($456,520.93).

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon Litherland acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of £142.97 ($180.02).

On Monday, December 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 856 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £154.08 ($194.01).

Britvic Trading Down 0.2 %

LON BVIC opened at GBX 881.50 ($11.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 859.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 853.77. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 801.50 ($10.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 950 ($11.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,836.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.