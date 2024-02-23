Brixmor Property Group’s (BRX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

