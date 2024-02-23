Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $144.00

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

ICE opened at $139.29 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,159,278.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,018 shares of company stock valued at $15,882,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

