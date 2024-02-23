Brokerages Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT at $7.30

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.83 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.92. Tremor International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tremor International by 93.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tremor International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

