Brokers Set Expectations for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

BR opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average is $188.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.