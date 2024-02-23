Brokers Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $100,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,572 shares of company stock worth $1,301,822 in the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

