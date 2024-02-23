Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

