CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CACI International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.17. 13,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,346. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $370.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.33.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

