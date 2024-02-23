Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Cadre alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDRE

Cadre Stock Up 1.0 %

Cadre Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $35.89 on Friday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $310,818.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,883,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,131,645.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cadre by 115.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.