CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,651 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of CAE worth $24,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,161,000 after acquiring an additional 538,838 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.28. 258,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
