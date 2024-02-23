Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $138.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

