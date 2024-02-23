Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE CPT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.89. The stock had a trading volume of 136,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,162. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

