Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total transaction of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. Insiders sold 46,744 shares of company stock worth $2,896,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a one year low of C$32.65 and a one year high of C$69.18.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

