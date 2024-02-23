Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0895 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $40.63.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.