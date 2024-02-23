Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,041,153,000 after purchasing an additional 476,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,363,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

