Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWB. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.09.

TSE:CWB opened at C$29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.67.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6533505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

