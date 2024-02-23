Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 101.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

