Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.21 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $452.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $49,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

