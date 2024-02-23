Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Cantaloupe

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $452.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $8.28.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

