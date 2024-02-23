Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.26.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average is $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.