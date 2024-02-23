Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Increased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.12.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

