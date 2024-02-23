Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.11. 55,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,370. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

