Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 208,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 351,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NSC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.47. The company had a trading volume of 70,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,140. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

