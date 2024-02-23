Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. 2,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,623. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12.

