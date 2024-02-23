Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,752,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,549,000 after purchasing an additional 786,258 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 266,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,147,569. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

