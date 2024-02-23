Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 2.00% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of KAPR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

