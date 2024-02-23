Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWM stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $198.63. 5,492,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,968,461. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

