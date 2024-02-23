Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 711.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 12.5 %

NASDAQ MELI traded down $226.90 on Friday, reaching $1,591.08. 475,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,671.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.92. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

View Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.