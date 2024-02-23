Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

PRU stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.83. 118,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

